Smith Funeral Home
135 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
203-874-2588
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
First United Church of Christ Congregational
34 West Main Street
Milford, CT
View Map
Patricia Clarke Axelrod Obituary
Axelrod, Patricia Clarke
Patricia Clarke Axelrod, 91 years of age, passed away peacefully on February 15th surrounded by family. Patricia was the daughter of Russell W. and Emily Schenkel Clarke, born on December 20, 1928 in Milford, Connecticut. She was a graduate of Milford High School Class of 1946. She was predeceased by two husbands, Frederick M. Smith and Joseph Axelrod. She was an exceptional woman and an avid Democrat who "wouldn't change her life for the craziness in it." To simply list a few of the many roles she played - an avid learner, mother, art enthusiast, grandmother, crossword puzzle connoisseur and great-grandmother – would not do her justice. She was a woman defined by her intellect, strength and action. Patricia is survived by Tracy Smith and her husband, William Chalsma, of New Haven, Connecticut; Sydney Smith and her husband, Donald Griffin, of Alexandria, Virginia; Frederick Michael Smith and his wife, Patricia Darrow Smith, of Annapolis, MD; and Peter Smith and his wife, Catherine Shea Smith, of Milford; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren with whom she developed special individual relationships and several nieces and nephews. Mom, Akin, Mom-mom and grandmother will live on through the immense influence she had on her family and grandchildren by the stories she told. Her funeral will take place Wednesday, February 19th at the First United Church of Christ Congregational, 34 West Main Street, Milford, Connecticut, at 10:30 am. Burial will be following the service at Milford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Milford Food 2 Kids, First United Church of Christ Congregational, 34 West Main Street, Milford, Connecticut 06460. The Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford is handling arrangements. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 17, 2020
