Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Patricia Combs
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Monica Church
Resources
Patricia Combs Obituary
Combs, Patricia
Patricia Whelan Combs, of Durham, formerly of Northford, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones, Monday, December 23, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Eugene E. Combs.
She was born in New York City, the daughter of the late Matthew and Anna (Dwyer) Whelan. She attended St. Mary's H.S. in New Haven and Quinnipiac College. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, entertaining, travel, and most importantly spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Kerry J. Combs of Beverly, MA, and Constance C. Fitch and her husband Michael of Guilford; her grandson, Denis Fitch of Guilford; her brother, Brendan "B.J." Whelan and his partner Diane Serface of Oregon; her sisters-in-law, Maureen Combs of Guilford, Patricia R. Combs of Madison, and Rosemary Whelan of Hamden; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother., Matthew E. Whelan.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, Friday, December 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 9 am from the funeral home when the funeral cortege will proceed to St. Monica Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven.
www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 26, 2019
