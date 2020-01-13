New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Michael Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia DePalma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia DePalma


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia DePalma Obituary
DePalma, Patricia
Patricia DePalma of New Haven died peacefully on January 11, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. She was born in New Haven on March 25, 1956 to the late Pasquale and Phyllis Peccerillo DePalma. Patty was an avid bingo player and an active communicant at daily mass at Bella Vista. She was very involved in the Democratic party in New Haven and served as ward co-chair at Bella Vista. Patty loved spending time with her family especially her nieces and nephews. She is the sister of Andrew DePalma, Theresa Warrick, Frank DePalma and the late Annette DePalma. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and many friends.
Visiting hours will be Thursday morning from 9-11 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church at 11:30. Burial will be private. Share a memory and sign Patty's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iovanne Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -