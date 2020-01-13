|
|
DePalma, Patricia
Patricia DePalma of New Haven died peacefully on January 11, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. She was born in New Haven on March 25, 1956 to the late Pasquale and Phyllis Peccerillo DePalma. Patty was an avid bingo player and an active communicant at daily mass at Bella Vista. She was very involved in the Democratic party in New Haven and served as ward co-chair at Bella Vista. Patty loved spending time with her family especially her nieces and nephews. She is the sister of Andrew DePalma, Theresa Warrick, Frank DePalma and the late Annette DePalma. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and many friends.
Visiting hours will be Thursday morning from 9-11 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church at 11:30. Burial will be private. Share a memory and sign Patty's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 14, 2020