Dinello, Patricia
Patricia Ann Laudano DiNello, 72, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 49 years to Carl G. DiNello, Jr. Patricia was born in New Haven on January 8, 1947 and was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Anna Fonda Laudano. She was a graduate of the State Academy School of Hairdressing and worked at The Orchard House, Branford, The Branford Hills Health Care Center and Gloria's Beauty Salon, East Haven. Patricia was an excellent cook and caterer. She loved to baby sit for family and friends. Mother of Carl G. DiNello III (Sadartha) and Nicole M. DiNello. Grandmother of Zachary and Madisyn DiNello. Sister of Marie Gambardella, Andrew Laudano (Mary Lou), Joanne DeFelice and the late Antoinette Criscuolo and Lucille Gambardella. Sister-in-law of Pasqualina "Patty" Songer, Lucille DiNello and the late Anna Lloyd. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The visiting hours will be Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Monday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Church of the Resurrection, Wallingford at 10:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 2, 2019