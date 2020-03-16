|
Doerr, Patricia (Pat)
Patricia (Pat) Smith Doerr, age 72, of West Haven, passed away on March 13, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Bert C. Doerr. Pat was born on May 30, 1947, in Brattleboro, VT, daughter to the late Bernard J. and Dorothy Fowler Smith. She is survived by her husband Bert of 38 years, her brother, Timothy (Elaine) Smith, and favorite niece Kellie Smith, as well as many cherished friends. The support and love of Lois Dioro is greatly appreciated by the family. Patricia worked for SNET for over 30 years, retiring in 1995. She then went on to work for the New Haven Public Library for 20 years. Pat loved to golf, cook new recipes, travel, especially to Florida, and most of all spend time with her friends.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, March 21, from 1-5 p.m. at West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's name to Smilow Cancer Center, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06510. To leave a message for the family, please visit our website,
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 19, 2020