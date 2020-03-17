Home

FUSCO, PATRICIA C. HINES Though silently she's sleeping In the chambers of the sod, we know she is an angel in the glorious home of God. For His angels came from Heaven and stopped along the way, to take our dear one home to Him 16 years ago today. They left for us a sorrow that we were sure to find, when secretly they took her, and left us far behind. But if only we could see her, and caress her face once more, we could patiently await the day God opened Heaven's door. LOVE EDDIE, GIGI, NICOLE, CALLIE, EDWARD, LINDA, EDWARD IV, JULIAN, ALBERT, WAFFA, JEROME, ALLIE, ANDREW TONI, GEOFF, ERIC, MICHAEL
Published in New Haven Register on Mar. 17, 2020
