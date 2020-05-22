Gabrylowicz, Patricia
Patricia (O'Connor) Gabrylowicz, 88, of New Haven, passed away May 20, 2020 in Colchester. She was born February 18, 1932 in New Haven a daughter of the late John E. and Alice (Lynch) O'Connor. Patricia is survived by her loving and devoted children, Mark Gabrylowicz of West Haven and Jeanie Brewer of West Hartford along with two grandchildren, Brian and Alice Brewer. She is also survived by a sister, Joan Albinger of Branford and her beloved nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, husband, Eugene Gabrylowicz (2013) and two sisters, Alice O'Connor and Jean Erickson. Patricia was fiercely loyal to her children and family. She was devoted to taking care of the children in her family. Her grandchildren will never forget her unconditional love. She was proud of her Catholic faith and Irish heritage. Her love of dogs will always be remembered.
Family and friends are invoted to meet and attend a graveside service on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. in St. Agnes Cemetery, 295 East Main St., Branford (Route 1). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to JDRF, 200 Vesey Street, 28th floor, New York, NY 10281. For online memorial and guestbook, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 22, 2020.