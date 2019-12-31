|
|
Galligan, Patricia
Patricia Callahan Galligan, 95, of Orange, beloved wife of the late Donald Galligan, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019 at Orange Healthcare Center. She was born on June 17, 1924 in New Haven to the late John and Agnes Noll Callahan, attended local schools and St. Mary High School, and received a degree from Albertus Magnus College.
In June 1946, she married Marine veteran Donald Galligan of New Haven, a marriage that lasted 65 years until his passing in 2011. In 1953, they built their home in Orange, where they raised a family of five children, of whom they were most proud. While raising the family, Pat was able to find time for her love of classical music, nearly every day spending time at her piano playing works by Bach, Chopin, and Beethoven – especially his "Pathetique" sonata.
Pat is survived by her loving daughter, Mary James Galligan of Orange; four sons, Donald, Jr. of Silvermine, CT, Dennis (Linda) of Irwin, PA, Jon (Carlene) of Bethel, CT, and Michael (Mary) of Northboro, MA; grandchildren, Erin, Sean, and Colin; and great-grandchildren, Clare and Declan. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald, sister, Jeanne Goldner, and grandsons, Tod and Matthew.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange. Interment will follow at Orange Center Cemetery. Friends and family may call from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad Street Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 1, 2020