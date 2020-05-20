Gargano, Patricia (Stevens)
Patricia Stevens Gargano, lifelong resident of Guilford, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was the wife of Charles J. Gargano Sr., also a lifelong resident of Guilford and loving mother to her two sons, Charles J. Gargano Jr. of Quincy, MA and Matthew R. Gargano of Lynn, MA. She was born in New Haven, CT to Robert A. Stevens and Ann H. Stevens on August 24, 1952. Pat was the younger sister of Robert A. Stevens of Holiday, Florida; Thomas E. Stevens of Barrington, Rhode Island and William J. Stevens (deceased) of Duluth, Georgia.
Pat grew up on 52 Fair Street surrounded by good friends who she often spoke fondly of and with whom she maintained strong friendships. Her house growing up was a hub of activity with her brothers and their friends, overseen by her mother; a tradition she continued with her own family, where she resided at 32 Huckleberry Court in Guilford for the past 41 years. She loved Guilford, her home and her neighborhood of good friends and their families with whom she spent time raising their families together. She worked at Kenyon Marine, Dushkin Publishing Company, as a teacher at Guilford Community Nursery School, as a paraprofessional at Academy and Island Avenue Schools in Madison and at Page Hardware in appliance sales before retiring.
Her main goal in life, however, was to stay close to home to nurture her growing family. In retirement, she loved to read and paint. She enjoyed her painting classes with her friends at The Clinton Art Gallery under the tutelage of her instructor, Bill Colrus, who brought out a hidden talent in her that she always thought she had but never attempted until fairly recently. Pat loved nature and her many pets. Mostly, she loved to be around her many friends and to share a glass of wine, good food and conversation. She loved to tell stories (all true) and her sense of humor and sharp wit was legendary. Pat had a kind and generous spirit and will be missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Guilford Land Conservation Trust, PO Box 200, Guilford, CT 06437; www.guilfordlandtrust.org and to Animal Haven, 89 Mill Rd., North Haven, CT 06473; www.theanimalhavenct.org Arrangements are to be held at a later date. Services in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 20, 2020.