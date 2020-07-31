Russell, Patricia Holsenbeck

Patricia Holsenbeck Russell of Guilford, CT, formerly of Lansdale, PA and Vero Beach, FL, died on July 30, 2020. She was born in Nacogdoches, TX, and was the daughter of Raymond A. and Esther Kennedy Holsenbeck. She was a graduate of Branford High School and The University of Connecticut. She did graduate work at SCSU and Temple University. She taught for many years at The Hopwood School in Lansdale, PA.

Mrs. Russell leaves her husband, Peter L. Russell of Guilford, CT, daughters: Krista (Bruce Houston), Julie (Brett) Dowe, Betsy (Michael) Bruneau and Sara (John) Castlevetro. She also leaves eight grandchildren: Seth (Amanda) and Abby Houston, Rachel and Jack Dowe, Lia and Natalie Bruneau and Ella and Gianna Castlevetro. She leaves a great granddaughter, Blair Houston. She is also survived by three sisters.

A private burial will be held at the Memorial Garden of the First Church of Christ Congregational in Guilford, CT. Throughout her life, Pat was involved in many different causes for social justice and the environment. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the Arbor Day Foundation, 211 North 12th St., Lincoln, NE, 68508.



