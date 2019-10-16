|
Hollmann, Patricia Jane
"Loving mother, grandmother and sister"
Patricia (Jane) Hollmann, age 69, of Farmington and formerly of Cheshire, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the UConn Health Center in Farmington.
Pat was born in Dublin, Ireland on September 29, 1950, a daughter of the late Joseph Ward and Jane Keenan Ward. She was raised and educated in Dublin and at the age of 21 moved to the United States in 1972 where she married Jerry Hollmann, her husband of 32 years.
Pat had a love of life and found the joy in anything. Always quick with a joke and a hearty laugh, she inspired joy for all who knew her. She was a strong believer in social justice and had a life devoted to the service of others. She was particularly passionate for serving the homeless, having worked for over 25 years as a case manager and counselor for the homeless of Waterbury, Connecticut; first with the Salvation Army who sponsored her studies of Counseling Skills at Wesleyan University and later with St. Vincent DePaul Society Homeless Shelter. She instilled a strong commitment to equality and the service of others in all of her children and grandchildren.
Pat is survived by her children, Siobhan Hollmann of Wallingford, Suzanne Hollmann-Kite and her husband, Shane of Nyack, NY and Andrew Hollmann of Cheshire. She also leaves three grandchildren, Justin Hollmann, US Marine Corps of Cheshire, Noah Hollmann of Cheshire and Liam Kite of Nyack, NY, two brothers, Larry Ward and his wife, Mona of Mullingar, Ireland, Kevin Ward and his partner, Deirdre of New Castle, Ireland, former husband, Jerry Hollmann of Cheshire as well as several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Shrine of St. Anne for Mothers, 515 South Main Street, Waterbury. Burial of Pat's cremains will take place in Ireland. A calling hour will be held on Saturday morning at Chase Parkway Memorial/The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: St. Vincent DePaul Shelter, 114 Benedict St., Waterbury, CT 06706.
Journey well, Pat. We love you all the way to the moon and back again.
