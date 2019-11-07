|
|
Lucey, Patricia (O'Sullivan)
Patricia O'Sullivan Lucey, 93 of Orange, widow of C. Gerald Lucey, former Mayor of Brockton, MA, passed away peacefully at home on November 6, 2019. Born on September 1, 1926 at Grace New Haven Hospital, she was the daughter of the late Marguerite Lawton and Chief Justice Patrick B. O'Sullivan. She was predeceased by brothers, Thomas, James and Robert and survived by many nieces and nephews.
Patricia attended Orange Center School, and graduated The Day School, Katherine Gibbs and Bradford College. She worked at Mid Pines resort near Pinehurst North Carolina and Southern New England Telephone Company in West Haven and New Haven.
Patricia was a member of Race Brook Country Club since 1942. She was a pioneer in women's golf. She had an illustrious golfing career including the 1951 Titleholders Championship, U.S. Curtis Cup Team, CWGA Match-Play 10 times, CT State Women's amateur 3 times, New England 3 times, North & South 3 times, Endicott Cup five times, inducted into CT Golf Hall of Fame and in 1954-55 became a professional golfer and joined the tour. In 2008, Race Brook Country Club formally dedicated the inside nine course "the O'Sullivan" in recognition of Pat O'Sullivan, as a lifelong member and ambassador of the club.
Special thanks to her longtime friend Fran Bendler, Dr. Benedict Fernando and the staff at Maplewood at Orange Assisted Living.
A Mass and Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Infant Church 450 Racebrook Road Orange, CT. There will be no calling hours and burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Community Soup Kitchen, 84 Broadway, New Haven, CT 06511. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 10, 2019