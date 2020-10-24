1/1
Patricia M. Rand
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rand, Patricia M.
Patricia Meany Rand, 86, of New Haven, Connecticut passed away on October 21, 2020 after a short illness. She was born to the late Raymond and Marguerite Meany of New York City on November 14, 1933. Patricia married the late Benjamin L. Rand II in New York City in 1958; they were married 41 years when Benjamin passed. Patricia is survived by her four children Marguerite (Peggy) Owens and husband Richard, and sons Benjamin (Randy) L. Rand III and wife Nancy, Christopher H. Rand and wife Susan, and John D. Rand and wife Kathy, ten grandchildren: Kelly Rand, Trish (Owens) Manion, Connor Rand, Alexander (Alex) Rand, Kate (Rand) Kuehnl, Matthew Rand, Emily (Emmy) Rand, Nicolas (Nick) Rand, Benjamin (Ben) Rand, and Michael (Mike) Rand, two sisters-in-law: Barabara Meany and Katherine Rand Davenport, two great-grandchildren: Skarlette and Kaelyn Manion, and numerous nieces and newphews. She is survived by two siblings, her sister Joanne Meany Handy and step-sister Mary Ann Meany both of California, and predeceased by four brothers Raymond, Stephen, John, and James. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday morning at 10:30 in St Aedan Church, 112 Fountain St., New Haven. Entombment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. Arrangements are with Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. www.siskbrothers.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved