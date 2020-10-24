Rand, Patricia M.
Patricia Meany Rand, 86, of New Haven, Connecticut passed away on October 21, 2020 after a short illness. She was born to the late Raymond and Marguerite Meany of New York City on November 14, 1933. Patricia married the late Benjamin L. Rand II in New York City in 1958; they were married 41 years when Benjamin passed. Patricia is survived by her four children Marguerite (Peggy) Owens and husband Richard, and sons Benjamin (Randy) L. Rand III and wife Nancy, Christopher H. Rand and wife Susan, and John D. Rand and wife Kathy, ten grandchildren: Kelly Rand, Trish (Owens) Manion, Connor Rand, Alexander (Alex) Rand, Kate (Rand) Kuehnl, Matthew Rand, Emily (Emmy) Rand, Nicolas (Nick) Rand, Benjamin (Ben) Rand, and Michael (Mike) Rand, two sisters-in-law: Barabara Meany and Katherine Rand Davenport, two great-grandchildren: Skarlette and Kaelyn Manion, and numerous nieces and newphews. She is survived by two siblings, her sister Joanne Meany Handy and step-sister Mary Ann Meany both of California, and predeceased by four brothers Raymond, Stephen, John, and James. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday morning at 10:30 in St Aedan Church, 112 Fountain St., New Haven. Entombment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. Arrangements are with Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. www.siskbrothers.com