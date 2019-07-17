Salvatore, Patricia M.

Patricia "Patty" Carofano Salvatore passed away on July 11, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Ralph Salvatore II for 61 years. Patty was born in New Haven, Connecticut on February 13, 1939 to the late Albert and Bertha Carofano. Patty was a lifelong resident of West Haven, her door was opened to all who needed her. She was the official Mom of The Hill. Patty lived for her children and grandchildren, they were her world. Patty leaves three children Richard, Michael and Daniel Salvatore from West Haven. She was predeceased by her son Ralph Salvatore III and her daughter Nadine Salvatore. Loving grandmother to Ricky, Nico, Aiden, Sasha, D.J. Allyson, Dillon, and Jezerel Salvatore. She also leaves behind two great-granddaughters, Scarlett and Ruby, a sister Susan (Mark) Burch and a brother, Albert Carofano, as well as many nieces, nephews and a former daughter-in-law, Tracy Salvatore. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven on Sunday, July 21 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit

