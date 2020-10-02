Taddei, Patricia M.
Patricia Taddei (nee Faust) went home to the Lord early on September 30, 2020 surrounded by the people she loved the most. She leaves behind her devoted husband of 55 years Pasquale and her sons Pasquale (Erin) and Paul. She leaves behind her 4 precious grandsons Pasquale IV, Matthew, Paul Jeffery (PJ) and Luciano. She also leaves behind her granddaughter Alyssa who was the greatest love of her life. She is survived by her only living sister Earlene Farrell of Hamden. She was a beloved wife, Mother, grandmother, sister, aunt to many nieces and nephews and friend. Patty was born and raised in Connecticut to Earl and Muriel Grant Faust. She was the oldest of 3 girls. The Faust sisters were a tight trio. Patty, Earlene and Laurel shared an unbreakable bond. She was predeceased by her sister Laurel Blauvelt in 2011 and her brothers-in-law Roger and Bill. Patty retired from New Haven Savings Bank in 1998. She was a woman of great faith who lavished unconditional love on everyone in her life. Some highlights of her life included traveling to Italy with her husband, sister and granddaughter. She enjoyed an epic anniversary trip to Las Vegas where she was delighted by the surprise appearance of her cousin and best friend Ellen and her husband Jim. Patty enjoyed many visits to Florida and taking her grandchildren to Disneyworld where she had spent happy times with her husband and sons when they were young. Patty will be remembered for many things, her loyalty, love and many kindnesses, her delicious meatballs and her Christmas Eve soup. Simple things brought Patty the greatest joy. She enjoyed happy times with her grandchildren for games of round bally and 123 La Conga and held a steadfast belief that they were the best and brightest children ever born. Patty's greatest legacy is her true embodiment of unconditional love for her family.
Visiting hours will be held Wednesday evening from 4:00-7:00 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday morning at 10:00 in St. John Bosco Parish at St. Mary's Church, 731 Main St. in Branford. Please meet directly at church. Burial will follow in Centerville Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
