1/1
Patricia M. Taddei
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Taddei, Patricia M.
Patricia Taddei (nee Faust) went home to the Lord early on September 30, 2020 surrounded by the people she loved the most. She leaves behind her devoted husband of 55 years Pasquale and her sons Pasquale (Erin) and Paul. She leaves behind her 4 precious grandsons Pasquale IV, Matthew, Paul Jeffery (PJ) and Luciano. She also leaves behind her granddaughter Alyssa who was the greatest love of her life. She is survived by her only living sister Earlene Farrell of Hamden. She was a beloved wife, Mother, grandmother, sister, aunt to many nieces and nephews and friend. Patty was born and raised in Connecticut to Earl and Muriel Grant Faust. She was the oldest of 3 girls. The Faust sisters were a tight trio. Patty, Earlene and Laurel shared an unbreakable bond. She was predeceased by her sister Laurel Blauvelt in 2011 and her brothers-in-law Roger and Bill. Patty retired from New Haven Savings Bank in 1998. She was a woman of great faith who lavished unconditional love on everyone in her life. Some highlights of her life included traveling to Italy with her husband, sister and granddaughter. She enjoyed an epic anniversary trip to Las Vegas where she was delighted by the surprise appearance of her cousin and best friend Ellen and her husband Jim. Patty enjoyed many visits to Florida and taking her grandchildren to Disneyworld where she had spent happy times with her husband and sons when they were young. Patty will be remembered for many things, her loyalty, love and many kindnesses, her delicious meatballs and her Christmas Eve soup. Simple things brought Patty the greatest joy. She enjoyed happy times with her grandchildren for games of round bally and 123 La Conga and held a steadfast belief that they were the best and brightest children ever born. Patty's greatest legacy is her true embodiment of unconditional love for her family.
Visiting hours will be held Wednesday evening from 4:00-7:00 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday morning at 10:00 in St. John Bosco Parish at St. Mary's Church, 731 Main St. in Branford. Please meet directly at church. Burial will follow in Centerville Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Share a memory and sign Patty's guest book online www.iovanne.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved