Patricia Marie Tinker
1954 - 2020
Tinker, Patricia Marie
Patricia Marie Tinker of Branford, (formerly of Orange and Northford), died peacefully in her sleep on August 12, 2020. Patty was born in New Haven, CT, daughter of the late Captain George G. and Margaret Bean Tinker. Raised in Orange as the fifth of six children, she enjoyed her many friends and most especially her summers at the Paugussett Club. As an adult she enjoyed summers at Drews Lake in Maine with her late daughter Kelly, and later at the High Lane Club with her husband Robbie and son Robert.
Patty spent many years as a manager at the Yale School of Medicine, working primarily in Derm/Path until her retirement.
She is survived by her son Robert Tinker Thomann with whom she lived; sisters Mary An Pellegrino of East Haven, Margaret "Penny" (Peter) Firla of West Haven; Brothers William (Eileen) Tinker of East Haven and Paul "Skip" (Lynn) Tinker of Woodbridge, and sisters-in-law Michele Tinker of Edgerton, OH and Jean Thomann Cook of Red Hook, New York, and many nieces and nephews.
Patty was tragically predeceased by her daughter Kelly. She was also predeceased by her husband Robert Carl Thomann, her parents, her brother John, sister-in-law Barbara Mendez Tinker and brother-in-law Richard A. Pellegrino, DDS.
A private graveside service will be held at Orange Center Cemetery and a memorial service will be announced some time in the future when it is safer to gather.
Arrangements with W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, Branford. See online memorial and guestbook at www.wsclancy.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
