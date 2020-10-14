Patricia McAllen

McAllen, Patricia
Patricia W. McAllen, 87, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Major Daniel L. McAllen, Jr., passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020. Born on November 9, 1932 in New Haven, CT she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Geneva (Malone) Walsh.
Patricia was active in her community and worked as a librarian for the Milford Public Library until her retirement. She had been recognized as Woman of the Year in 1975, and was a member of the Milford Literacy Center, the Milford Historical Society, and had volunteered for the Red Cross.
Patricia is survived by her children, Catherine (Joni) Walker, Ann Mary McAllen, David (Lauri Sincavage) McAllen, and Daniel McAllen III (Ann Kelly); her four grandchildren; her three great-grandchildren; and her beloved Golden Retrievers. In addition to her parents and husband, Patricia was predeceased by her son-in-law, Michael Pollard, and by her brother, John Walsh.
All services will be private at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue at www.ygrr.org
or to the Long Wharf Theater at www.longwharf.org
The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460.
