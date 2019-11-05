|
Mirando, Patricia (Germe)
Patricia (Germe) Mirando 74, of East Haven was called home on November 2, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was born May 1, 1945 in New Haven to Nunzio and Bridget (Carfora) Germe. Patricia is survived by two children: Ralph Mirando Jr. (Carol Armino) of East Haven, Jacqueline Mirando of Guilford along with four grandchildren: Lisa Mirando, Michael Mirando (Gina), Miranda Garcia and Stephanie Mirando and two great-grandsons Thomas Hatch Jr. and Anthony Mirando.
Patricia was a hairdresser for many years before retirement. She loved to dance and be with good friends. Her passion was cooking, but her favorite time was Christmas Eve making her Italian courses and baking cookies with Miranda for the family to enjoy. Patricia was an animal lover especially her grand-dogs, Kharma and Honey Buns. Patricia was the feisty one to all that knew her; she left her mark and loved all who came into her life and had a heart of gold. We would like to extend our love and appreciation to Kiamesha Holland who took care of mom at YNHH for all the love and care she gave from her heart; she treated mom like her own family and we are very grateful to her.
Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a Memorial Mass on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 385 Townsend Ave., New Haven with burial to follow at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Cremation and funeral services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 6, 2019