Patricia Nelson
1958 - 2020
Nelson, Patricia
Patricia Nelson, age 61, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born in New Haven, CT on November 18, 1958 to the late Francis W. Nelson and Phyllis (Tavallero) Nelson.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Nelson, her brother, Francis Nelson, and her sister Susan Konopka. She also leaves behind 2 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Phyllis Nelson, and a brother, Paul Nelson. Patricia will be remembered fondly as a mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.
In light of Connecticut's current "stay-home" executive order, a private burial will be held at a later date and at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on May 29, 2020.
