Patricia Arlene (Garrity) Noble, 94, of Cheshire, CT, formerly of Boynton Beach, FL and Naugatuck, CT, left this earth June 6, 2019 to join her husband, Charles J. Noble, Jr. in Heaven. Patricia was born on June 16, 1924, in Alliance, OH, the daughter of Georgie Mae Elliott (Schwegler) and Christopher J. Garrity.

After graduating high school, Patricia moved to Naugatuck, CT to be closer to her father. While living with her aunt, Mary Penrose, she met a young soldier home on leave from WWII. After the war ended, she and Charles married in 1946, and had 65 wonderful years together.

During the war years, Patricia worked at Scoville Manufacturing Co. as a timekeeper. After the war, she worked for the Naugatuck Daily News as a proofreader and ran the switchboard. An original member of the Naugatuck Historical Society, she was also a member of the Catholic Council, and Naugatuck Junior Women's Club. An avid bridge player, she belonged to several bridge groups. While wintering in Florida, she volunteered at local hospitals. As a ten year resident of Elim Park in Cheshire, she volunteered in the Wellness Center and took part in many activities including bridge, canasta, art and poetry. Patricia had a natural artistic talent and also sewed beautifully. She was an excellent cook and a wonderful hostess; and she loved to dance. Patricia's warmth, kindness and generosity of spirit were appreciated by her family and friends.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Louelin Noble Groth (Kenneth) of Wallingford and Venice, FL; son Charles J. Noble III (Melorie) of Hamden and Miami, FL; three grandchildren: Audra L. Noble (Ryan Bekkerus) of Darien, Charles J. Noble IV of New Haven, and Claire E. Noble of Washington, DC; great-grandchildren Hudson and Hadley Bekkerus; her "sister", Margaret "Sis" Noble Gillette Gaucher; niece and nephews: Judy Cawley, Donald Gillette and Jeffrey Gillette. She was predeceased by her infant daughter, Christine Elliott Noble, and her "brother" Thomas K. Noble.

The funeral will be private. Donations in Patricia's name may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave, Suite 1100 N., Bethesda, MD 20814 (www.cff.org). To leave an online condolence, please visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com. Published in The New Haven Register on June 9, 2019