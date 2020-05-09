Olson, Patricia
Patricia Rourke Olson, 83, of Branford, formerly of New Haven and North Haven, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Patricia was born in New Haven on March 24, 1937 and was the daughter of the late James and Mary Buckley Rourke. She had worked for Illustrated Current News (TMC), Anthem Blue Cross and later for the Marlin Company. Patricia was a member of the North Haven Senior Center, enjoyed doing crafts, crocheting, was an avid reader and a UCONN sports enthusiast. Mother of Christopher N. Olson (Lury), Scott J. Olson (Lesley) and Brian D. Olson. Grandmother of John, Larry, Linda, Chris Anthony, James, Patrick, Aaron, Olivia, Dillon, Sean, and Travis. Sister of Frances Ellen Murray, James Rourke (Janice), Ellen Cappiello (Tony), Melita Weishapt (Rick), Judith and Brian Dayton and the late Mary Catherine Passmore and Ann Elizabeth Kane. Predeceased by her brother-in-law of Leonard Murray.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A Mass and burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 30101-9929.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 9, 2020.