Paolillo, Patricia
Patricia A. Petonito Paolillo, 77, formerly of East Haven for many years, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18th, 2020 at the Arden House, Hamden. She was the beloved wife of 41 years to the late Salvatore "Butch" Paolillo, Jr. Patricia was born in New Haven on March 11, 1943 and was the daughter of the late James and Jennie Ardito Petonito. She had worked alongside her husband in the family business, DaSal Industries for more than 25 years. Patricia enjoyed dancing, music, frequent trips to the casino, was an avid New York Yankees fan, but most of all she enjoyed her grandchildren who she loved unconditionally. She influenced so many people with her smile and upbeat personality making everyone she met feel special. Mother of Laurie Bradley (Robert), Cindy Giammatti (the late Robert) and Salvatore Paolillo III (Kristin). Grandmother of Joseph, Jennie, Molly Travaglino, Matthew, Nickolas, Amanda Bradley, Joshua, Justin, Max Paolillo. Sister of her twin brother James Petonito, Daniel Petonito and the late John Petonito. Sister-in-law of Catherine Petonito, Sue Mirabella, Mike and Gerry Paolillo, and the late Vincent Paolillo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday morning, May 21st at 11:30 in All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Avenue, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Patricia A. Petonito Paolillo, 77, formerly of East Haven for many years, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18th, 2020 at the Arden House, Hamden. She was the beloved wife of 41 years to the late Salvatore "Butch" Paolillo, Jr. Patricia was born in New Haven on March 11, 1943 and was the daughter of the late James and Jennie Ardito Petonito. She had worked alongside her husband in the family business, DaSal Industries for more than 25 years. Patricia enjoyed dancing, music, frequent trips to the casino, was an avid New York Yankees fan, but most of all she enjoyed her grandchildren who she loved unconditionally. She influenced so many people with her smile and upbeat personality making everyone she met feel special. Mother of Laurie Bradley (Robert), Cindy Giammatti (the late Robert) and Salvatore Paolillo III (Kristin). Grandmother of Joseph, Jennie, Molly Travaglino, Matthew, Nickolas, Amanda Bradley, Joshua, Justin, Max Paolillo. Sister of her twin brother James Petonito, Daniel Petonito and the late John Petonito. Sister-in-law of Catherine Petonito, Sue Mirabella, Mike and Gerry Paolillo, and the late Vincent Paolillo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday morning, May 21st at 11:30 in All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Avenue, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 19, 2020.