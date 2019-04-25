Drost, Patricia Paolissi

Patricia Paolissi Drost, 70, beloved wife of Richard F. Drost of East Haven passed away April 24, 2019 in CT Hospice. Daughter of the late Pasquale and Theresa Coppola Paolissi. Loving sister of Angie (Bob) Monack and Linda (Jim Vivian) DePino all of East Haven. Cherished aunt of Patrick (Gina) DePino and Melissa (Stephanie) Monack and great-aunt of Gianna, Lucian and Payton DePino. Also survived by many cousins. Prior to her retirement Patricia along with her husband operated the Taste Good Cafe at the Regional Water Authority and prior to that was the owner of the former Hair We Are Beauty Salon in Hamden and also worked for the former Head Masters of New Haven.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial TUESDAY MORNING in the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 10:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery.

