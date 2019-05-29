Pierce, Patricia

Patricia Bradshaw Pierce, age 67, of Naugatuck, the loving wife of James Pierce, passed away suddenly, in her sleep, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was born in Waterbury on October 9, 1951 to Kathleen Kinsella Bradshaw. Pat, to all who knew her, was a unique and loving wife, mother and friend. Living her entire life in the Naugatuck Valley, she was educated as an LPN Nurse at Eli Whitney in Hamden and went on to a proud 35 year nursing career at many different local hospitals, nursing homes, private duty in home work and hospice cases. Pat, like her Mom before her, had loving hands and a gentle demeanor about her that touched the hearts of those she cared for. With every interaction, act of compassion or small extra touch, a patient just "knew" without a doubt that they were being skillfully cared for.

Aside from her love of her career, Pat loved her life, home and adventures with her husband Jim. Tending to her beautiful flowers and garden or traveling to her adored Ireland, Hawaii, California or Florida…those were joys in life that could only be dwarfed by her love of Broadway and musicals too many to mention. Playing and joking with her Grandchildren was sure to bring the most brilliant smile to her face and sparkle to her eye. It was the guaranteed way to hear her laughter and giggles that went along with the thrill of the kids. Pat will be sadly missed by her loving family and many friends but will remain forever in our hearts.

Her loving family in addition to her beloved husband Jim includes her daughters Kelly (Greg) Cormier of Niantic, Heather (Joseph) Hipsky of Willington, and Kimberly (Jose) Valez of Waterbury, her 5 cherished grandchildren that she adored beyond measure, her sister Margaret Berger of Oklahoma, her brothers Charles Bradshaw of Wyoming, Robert Brown of Florida, Mike Alvey of Southington, and Bruce Bradshaw of Waterbury and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Howard Mullen and Kathleen Kinsella Mullen, and her sister Deborah.

A Funeral Service in Celebration of Pat's Life will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11: 00 a.m. in the chapel of the Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank Street (RT. 67, across from Klarides Village), Seymour with the Rev. Thomas Cieslikowski of the Church of the Good Shepherd, officiating. Interment in the family plot at Mountain Meadows Cemetery in Seymour will follow. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Memorial gifts in Pat's memory may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention CT, PO Box 333, Plainville, CT 06062.

