Riccitelli, Patricia
Patricia Riccitelli, 75, of Hamden, wife of the late Carmen Riccitelli (Ret. Dep. Chief HPD), passed away on October 18, 2019 at CT Hospice, Branford. She was born in New Haven on April 6, 1944, a daughter of the late William and Dorothy Calamita Hallisey. Loving mother of Amy Laydon (Sean) and Mindi Wydra (Thomas, Ret. Chief HPD). She also leaves her sister Kathleen Sullivan (Brian), and grandchildren, Sydney, Benjamin, Abigail and Chloe. After graduating from Quinnipiac University, Patricia went on to work for the Town of Hamden for over 40 years in the Department of Finance. During her time with the Town of Hamden, she was an active member of the Supervisor's Union serving as the president and vice-president for many of those years. She also served on the Hamden Employment Retirement Board during her career with the town. She was a devoted and long time parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Hamden.
Friends are invited to visit with Patricia's family on Monday, October 21 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, Hamden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Interment will follow in Centerville Cemetery. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. To see Patricia's obituary online, please visit:
www.beecherandbennett.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019