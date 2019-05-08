New Haven Register Obituaries
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Patricia Simpson Obituary
Simpson, Patricia
Patricia Simpson passed away April 29, 2019 in New Haven, CT. She was born Dec. 6, 1951 to the late Quincy Williams & Leola Dudley (Betha) in Georgia. She leaves to cherish her memories husband Andrew Simpson; son Andrew Simpson, Jr.; daughters Corie Bethea, Sheila Henderson & Adrienne Simpson; two brothers, 4 sisters along with a host of grandchildren and other relatives that loved her deeply. A celebration of life will be held Fri., May 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Union Temple Church, 54 Platt St., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Simpson family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 9, 2019
