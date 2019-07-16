New Haven Register Obituaries
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Twickler, Patricia Valentine
Patricia Valentine Twickler of Branford died peacefully at CT Hospice in Branford on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was the wife of Matthew Twickler of Branford. She was the mother of Kelsea (Scott) Morris of California and Adam Twickler of Branford. She was the grandmother of Jacob and Tessa Valentine Morris. She is also survived by her mother, Jean Holm Valentine of Block Island, her sister Sheri Valentine of Cape Cod, and her brothers, Jim Valentine of Southbury, CT, George Valentine of Rhode Island, and Bob Valentine of Vermont. She was predeceased by her father, George Valentine. Patty was born in Hartford on August 12, 1957. She was a wonderful, compassionate registered nurse for over 20 years and a recipient of the Nightingale Award, the highest honor in nursing. She was a master weaver and knitter, a terrific cook, and an avid runner. Most of all, she was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will be truly missed.
Friends are invited to a memorial visitation Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 17, 2019
