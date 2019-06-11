Sampara, Patricia Wright

Patricia Wright-Sampara of West Haven, daughter of the late Joe and Muriel Wright and wife of the late Alexander "Duke" Sampara returned peacefully to her Lord and loved ones on June 9, 2019. She is survived by her children Emily and Alex Sampara and Rebecca Butler (Kevin). She will also be dearly missed by her grandson Seth Baker, her sister Barbara Jarvis (Glenn) as well as many loved nieces, nephews and friends. There will be no calling hours. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita's Church, Hamden on Friday, June 14th at 11:00 a.m., followed by interment in St. Lawrence Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy donations may be sent to: One Breath One Hope, 6 Huntington Ridge Road, Wallingford, CT. Arrangements are with Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 12, 2019