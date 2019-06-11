New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rita's Church
Hamden, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Sampara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Wright Sampara

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Wright Sampara Obituary
Sampara, Patricia Wright
Patricia Wright-Sampara of West Haven, daughter of the late Joe and Muriel Wright and wife of the late Alexander "Duke" Sampara returned peacefully to her Lord and loved ones on June 9, 2019. She is survived by her children Emily and Alex Sampara and Rebecca Butler (Kevin). She will also be dearly missed by her grandson Seth Baker, her sister Barbara Jarvis (Glenn) as well as many loved nieces, nephews and friends. There will be no calling hours. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita's Church, Hamden on Friday, June 14th at 11:00 a.m., followed by interment in St. Lawrence Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy donations may be sent to: One Breath One Hope, 6 Huntington Ridge Road, Wallingford, CT. Arrangements are with Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
Download Now