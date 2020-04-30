|
Zeuren, Patricia
Mrs. Patricia F. Zeuren of the Caldwells, New Jersey and The Villages, Lady Lake, Florida passed on March 27, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side.
She was the beloved wife of Ronald M. Zeuren; born on August 4, 1929 in Ansonia, Connecticut to John Dewey Frawley and Eleanor Cronin Frawley. Mother Eleanor died when Patricia was a young child and she was raised by loving stepmother Margaret Coss Frawley.
Patricia graduated from Assumption School, Ansonia High School in 1946 and then Booth and Bayless Business School in Bridgeport, CT. She was employed by Sikorsky Aircraft prior to the birth of her children.
She was active in the Notre Dame Parish, served as Eucharistic minister, was on the church council, the alter Guild as well as other ministries.
When her children were in school, she was active in the PTO, was a Brownie/Girl Scout leader, class mother several times and involved in other school and community activities.
Patricia (Patsy) was a volunteer for many years at the Rotary sponsored Willing Hearts Consignment Shop.
Patricia was predeceased by her husband Ronald and sister Eleanor Collins of Huntington, CT. She is survived by her children Debra Wefferling (Lawrence) of North Caldwell, NJ; Laura Andrighetti (Wayne) of North Haven, CT; and Amy Swendeman (Earl) of Vernon, NJ. Granddaughters Meghan Blackstock, Julia Wefferling, Kelly and Allison Swendeman, many nieces and nephews and sister-in-law Jean Far.
Patricia was known for her sense of humor and quick wit.
Her family was everything to her, enjoyed many family gatherings and especially loved vacations together at Long Beach Island.
Cremation is private and burial of the ashes will be held in Connecticut at the Zeuren family plot.
When we can all gather safely a celebration of Patricia's life will be announced. In the meantime, please share condolences and stories with the family at www.codeyjonesfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to West Essex First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 662, West Caldwell, NJ 07007 (https://westessexfas.org/)
Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2020