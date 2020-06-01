Bell, Patrick

Patrick was born in Kingstree, SC on October 14th, 1963 to the Late Willie Albert & Leona Fleming Bell. Patrick was preceded in death by one sister Wonderlyn B. Pinckney. Patrick attended Williamsburg county schools and graduated from Kingstree senior high school. After graduating high school Patrick moved to Brooklyn, N.Y. and soon after New Haven, CT. Patrick married his childhood sweetheart Marshaun of 40 years in 1988. Patrick was employed by Brescome Barton and was a long term member of Teamsters local 443. Patrick loved life in motion. Patrick was an avid photographer and travel enthusiast. He loved and cherished all his family and friends. Patrick leaves to cherish his memories. A loving and devoted wife Mrs. Marshaun W. Bell of the home. Three loving daughters, Ms. Patrina L Bell of Hamden, CT, Ms. Candice M. Adams of Atlanta, GA and Ms. Shauntay P. Bell of East Haven, CT. One adoring granddaughter Miss Adiah Stone of Hamden, CT. One devoted Brother Mr. Willie Joe Bell of Kingstree, SC. Two doting sisters Mrs. Virginia (Terry) Jones of Albany, GA and Ms. Cheryl W Bell of Kingstree, SC. One dear Uncle Leonard Fleming. Caring nieces Ms. Teah J. Bell and Miss Zyriana Law of Lawrenceville, GA. Ms. Brittany Fleming, Ms. Briana Woods, Miss Jada and Jordan Williams all of New Haven, CT. Ms. Tabashia Bradley of Charlotte, NC. Ms. Jasmine Akles of Atlanta, GA, and Ms. Tameka Dunmore of Dansville, VA. Two admiring nephews Mr. Richard A. Pinckney of Charlotte, NC and Mr. Andre Woods of New Haven, CT. Two sisters-in-law Ms. Sabrina Woods and Ms. Clara Ebby Woods of New Haven, CT. Two brothers-in-law Mr. Isaac Woods of Kingstree, SC and Mr. Tony Woods of Myrtle Beach, SC; a host of other close relatives and friends along with the Burgess, Fleming, Johnson and Rush families.

Memorial will be at a later date.



