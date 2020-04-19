|
Sisk, Patrick H.
At his home April 15, 2020 with his loving family by his side, Patrick H. Sisk, 81, of Madison. Beloved husband of Maureen Murphy Sisk. Loving father of Lisa A. Grace (Charles) of Duxbury, MA, Ann S. Jennings (Edward) of Concord, MA, Kathleen S. Theoharides (Philip) of Wilton, Patrick H. Sisk, Jr. (Gina) of Longmeadow, MA, John J. Sisk (Stephanie) of Norwalk and Edward M. Sisk (Kathleen) of Middletown, RI, brother of Frances Stillman of FL, Mary Rose McManus of North Haven. Also survived by his 18 cherished grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister Carroll Peck and brothers Thomas S. Sisk, Robert E. Sisk and Edward J. Sisk, Jr. Patrick was born in New Haven August 8, 1938, son of the late Edward J. and Alice Carroll Sisk. Prior to his retirement he was the President of Sisk Brothers Funeral Home for 52 years. Mr. Sisk was a member of many civic and charitable organizations in the Greater New Haven area for many years. Graveside services were held at St. Lawrence Cemetery. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1365 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 21, 2020