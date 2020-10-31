Hogan, Patrick
Patrick Michael Hogan, 80, of Orange, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020. Born on January 30, 1940 in Utica, NY, he was the son of the late James F. Hogan, Sr. and Amy Hogan.
Patrick was a graduate of Amity High School and received his bachelor degree from the University of New Haven. He went on to work as Journeyman Printer for the New Haven Register for many years.
Patrick is survived by his siblings, Mary Ellen Hogan Betlinski of Fort Richy, FL, James F. Hogan of Orange, and Richard Hogan of Snohomish, WA; nieces and nephews, Paula (Christopher) Garvey, of Virginia, Phillip Hogan, of Orange, and Christopher, Scott, and Arielle (Matt) Hogan, all of Snohomish, WA; and great-niece and nephew, Catherine and Alexander Garvey, of Virginia.
Services will be private at this time. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
