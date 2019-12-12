|
McManus, Patrick J.
Patrick Joseph McManus, 90, of Hamden, loving husband of 61 years to Bridget O'Malley McManus, passed away on December 11, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in West Haven. Born in Cortoon, County Cavan, Ireland on January 20, 1929 to the late Hugh and Agnes Dolan McManus. Besides his wife Bridget, he leaves his children, Roseann Gerry of Hamden, Nancy Kelly of Guilford, Susan Hiller and her husband James of Madison, and son Brian McManus and his wife Kerry of Fairfield, sister Mary Jeddry, brother Hugh McManus, 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers; Michael McManus and James McManus, son-in-law Kenneth Gerry Jr., and nephews James and Patrick McManus. Patrick honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He then went on to work for the New Haven Board of Education until his retirement. His family would like to give special thanks to all of his wonderful caregivers and the compassionate staff of the West Haven VA.
Friends are invited to visit with Patrick's family on Saturday, December 14th from 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, Hamden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church at 11:30 a.m. Interment with full Military Honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Home Based Primary Care, c/o West Haven VA Medical Center, 950 Campbell Ave., West Haven, CT 06516. To share a memory with Patrick's family, please see his obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 13, 2019