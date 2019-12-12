New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick McManus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick J. McManus


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick J. McManus Obituary
McManus, Patrick J.
Patrick Joseph McManus, 90, of Hamden, loving husband of 61 years to Bridget O'Malley McManus, passed away on December 11, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in West Haven. Born in Cortoon, County Cavan, Ireland on January 20, 1929 to the late Hugh and Agnes Dolan McManus. Besides his wife Bridget, he leaves his children, Roseann Gerry of Hamden, Nancy Kelly of Guilford, Susan Hiller and her husband James of Madison, and son Brian McManus and his wife Kerry of Fairfield, sister Mary Jeddry, brother Hugh McManus, 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers; Michael McManus and James McManus, son-in-law Kenneth Gerry Jr., and nephews James and Patrick McManus. Patrick honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He then went on to work for the New Haven Board of Education until his retirement. His family would like to give special thanks to all of his wonderful caregivers and the compassionate staff of the West Haven VA.
Friends are invited to visit with Patrick's family on Saturday, December 14th from 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, Hamden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church at 11:30 a.m. Interment with full Military Honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Home Based Primary Care, c/o West Haven VA Medical Center, 950 Campbell Ave., West Haven, CT 06516. To share a memory with Patrick's family, please see his obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -