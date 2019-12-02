New Haven Register Obituaries
Patrick Piccirilli Jr.

Patrick Piccirilli Jr. Obituary
Piccirilli, Jr., Patrick
Patrick Piccirilli, Jr. of Branford, CT passed away unexpectedly on November 29, 2019 at the age of 45. Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 PM on Friday, December 6th at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet, NY 12189. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 7th at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Latham, NY 12110. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 3, 2019
