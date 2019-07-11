New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
Patrick Powers


1944 - 2019
Patrick Powers Obituary
Powers, Patrick
Patrick "Buddy" Powers, 75, of Orange, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Milford Hospital. He was born in New Haven on March 9, 1944. Buddy was a 1962 graduate of Wilber Cross High School. He served his country faithfully as a paratrooper in the US Army 101st Air Bourne. Buddy was a member of the Steam and Pipe Fitters Union Local #777. Father of Kevin Powers, April Coppola and the late Patrick Powers, Jr. Brother of Joan. Loving companion of Marilyn Zimmerman. Buddy was a great father, friend to all and will be missed.
The visiting hours will be Monday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home at 11:00 with the Rev. Timothy Meehan officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9929.www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 12, 2019
