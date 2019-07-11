Powers, Patrick

Patrick "Buddy" Powers, 75, of Orange, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Milford Hospital. He was born in New Haven on March 9, 1944. Buddy was a 1962 graduate of Wilber Cross High School. He served his country faithfully as a paratrooper in the US Army 101st Air Bourne. Buddy was a member of the Steam and Pipe Fitters Union Local #777. Father of Kevin Powers, April Coppola and the late Patrick Powers, Jr. Brother of Joan. Loving companion of Marilyn Zimmerman. Buddy was a great father, friend to all and will be missed.

The visiting hours will be Monday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home at 11:00 with the Rev. Timothy Meehan officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9929.www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 12, 2019