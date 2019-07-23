|
HAPPY BIRTHDAY PATTY If only you could have stayed. Constantly thinking never to be the same. The tears fall quickly just hearing your name. I hate that you had to endure such pain. On my mind your saddened eyes have left a stain. The nights are sleepless, dreams out of reach. Crying in my pillow to you I beseech. Surrounded by family I still feel alone, my heart is so empty, the pain I must own. You're gone but not forgotten of course that is true but if only you could have stayed. Love, Linda and Angie
Published in New Haven Register on July 23, 2019