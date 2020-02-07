|
Amarante, Paul A.
Paul A. Amarante, 65, of North Haven, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Born in New Haven on March 8, 1954, son of the late Anthony and Rose S. Malin Amarante. Paul was a custom cabinet maker all his life. He was a member of the Montowese Fire Company #2 retired, a member of the Pine Grove Men's Club and a member of the former Prihillian Club of North Haven. Loving companion and best friend of Cheryl Coppa.
The visiting hours will be Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. in The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home on Monday morning at 10:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clelian Center, 261 Benham Street, Hamden, CT 06514.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 8, 2020