Thamel, Paul Alexander

Paul Alexander Thamel age 70, passed away in Hamden, CT on June 21st, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Irene Kurylo Thamel/Smith and Vassel Peter Thamel.

He received his Bachelor's degree from Denver Metro College in Political Science. He was Vice President of Local #14, Hotel, Restaurant, and Bartenders International union for over 20 years.

He is survived by his sons Adam Thamel of CO and Zach Thamel of TX. He leaves behind his sister Anita and brother-in-law Joe Piotrowski of VA. Also, nieces Alexandra, Stephanie, and Erika and nephew Christopher Piotrowski.

A memorial is planned in the mountains of CO which he loved and will be his final resting place.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store