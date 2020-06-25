Paul Alexander Thamel
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thamel, Paul Alexander
Paul Alexander Thamel age 70, passed away in Hamden, CT on June 21st, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Irene Kurylo Thamel/Smith and Vassel Peter Thamel.
He received his Bachelor's degree from Denver Metro College in Political Science. He was Vice President of Local #14, Hotel, Restaurant, and Bartenders International union for over 20 years.
He is survived by his sons Adam Thamel of CO and Zach Thamel of TX. He leaves behind his sister Anita and brother-in-law Joe Piotrowski of VA. Also, nieces Alexandra, Stephanie, and Erika and nephew Christopher Piotrowski.
A memorial is planned in the mountains of CO which he loved and will be his final resting place.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved