Liner, Paul B.
Paul Liner, of West Haven, CT passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020. He was born in Sharon, CT on April 17, 1926. He spent most of his life in the working in the milk industry, growing up on his grandmother's farm in Amenia, NY and being employed at Dewhirst - Guida Dairy plant in Bridgeport, CT. Paul and his wife of 70 years, Jean (Royle) enjoyed an active life: square dancing, downhill skiing, playing tennis, riding his motorcycle, going to the beach and annual trips to East Hill Farm. He was predeceased by his eldest daughter, Sharon Dunsing. He is survived by his wife, his daughter, Paula (Tony Zeccola) Liner, seven grandchildren: Jennifer Praskievicz, Ryan (Rima) McGeehan, Becky (Todd) Rice, Jeremiah (Cidalia) McGeehan, Maggie (Earl) Robinson, Zach (Emily) Dunsing, Hannah (Erl) Boger and fourteen great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday January 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the First Congregational Church on the green in West Haven. The burial will be private. Remembrances in his memory may be made to the Steeple Restoration Project at the First Congregational Church; 1 Church Street; West Haven, CT 06516.
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 22, 2020