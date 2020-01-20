New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Liner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul B. Liner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul B. Liner Obituary
Liner, Paul B.
Paul Liner, of West Haven, CT passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020. He was born in Sharon, CT on April 17, 1926. He spent most of his life in the working in the milk industry, growing up on his grandmother's farm in Amenia, NY and being employed at Dewhirst - Guida Dairy plant in Bridgeport, CT. Paul and his wife of 70 years, Jean (Royle) enjoyed an active life: square dancing, downhill skiing, playing tennis, riding his motorcycle, going to the beach and annual trips to East Hill Farm. He was predeceased by his eldest daughter, Sharon Dunsing. He is survived by his wife, his daughter, Paula (Tony Zeccola) Liner, seven grandchildren: Jennifer Praskievicz, Ryan (Rima) McGeehan, Becky (Todd) Rice, Jeremiah (Cidalia) McGeehan, Maggie (Earl) Robinson, Zach (Emily) Dunsing, Hannah (Erl) Boger and fourteen great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday January 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the First Congregational Church on the green in West Haven. The burial will be private. Remembrances in his memory may be made to the Steeple Restoration Project at the First Congregational Church; 1 Church Street; West Haven, CT 06516. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -