Services
Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
203-735-0036
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
The Holy Rosary Church
Ansonia, CT
Paul C. Talmadge


1939 - 2020
Paul C. Talmadge Obituary
Talmadge, Paul C.
Paul C. Talmadge, age 80, husband of 58 years to Patricia Spak Talmadge and resident of Ansonia, passed away March 9 at Yale N.H. Hospital in New Haven. He was born Nov. 28, 1939 in Derby, son of the late George Edward Talmadge and Pauline Conway Talmadge. Paul was a Veteran of the Air Force and worked as an engineer for Pitney Bowes. He was a Communicant of Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia, where he had also formerly served as a Church Eucharistic Minister. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Paul A. Talmadge of Santa Maria, California, and two daughters Debbie Chadbourne & Susan Cox, both of Orange, CT.
He also leaves seven grandchildren and one great-grandson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 14 at 9:30 a.m. at The Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. Friends may call on Friday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Clifford W Beers Guidance Clinic, Medical/Health Services, 93 Edwards Street, New Haven, CT 06511-3933.
(www.jenkinskingfh.com)
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 12, 2020
