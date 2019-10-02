|
Bienkowski, Paul D.
Paul D. Bienkowski, age 61, of Shelton, entered into rest on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Paul was born in Derby on August 30, 1958, son of the late Chester and Josephine (Kozlowski) Bienkowski. Paul worked for the University of New Haven from 1986 to 2009. The beloved brother of Ronald Bienkowski (Gloria) and Thomas Bienkowski (Maggie) and cherished uncle of Ryan and John Bienkowski. Friends may call on Friday from 5 to 7 pm at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10:00 am in St. Michael Church, 75 Derby Ave., Derby. Memorial contributions may be made to; Stratford VNA, 3060 Main Street, Stratford, CT 06614.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 3, 2019