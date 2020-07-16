Gontarski, Paul D.
Paul D. Gontarski, 57, of Hamden passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. He is survived by his beloved wife Carolyn Cleary Gontarski, his children Christopher J. Gontarski, Katie E. Gontarski and Timothy P. Gontarski, all of Hamden. Also two brothers John F. Gontarski of NJ and Glenn Gontarski of Old Saybrook and a sister Susan Kitchell of NM. He was born February 23, 1963 in New Haven a son of the late John F. and Mathilda Soliday Gontarski and was a graduate of Hamden High School and the CT School of Electronics. Paul was employed for many years as an electrician with Local #90 of the I.B.E.W. from where he retired. He was a longtime official with USA Swimming, was a member of the Hamden Fish and Game Club and had done volunteer work at Gaylord Hospital.
Calling hours will be Sunday, July 19th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. All visitors must wear masks , social distancing will be required and there will be no congregating inside the Funeral Home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gaylord Hospital Brain Injury Residential Program, 50 Gaylord Farm Rd., Wallingford, CT 06492. www.siskbrothers.com