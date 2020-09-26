1/1
Paul E. Gionfriddo
1945 - 2020
Gionfriddo, Paul E.
Paul E. Gionfriddo 74 of East Haven passed away September 24, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born December 22, 1945 in New Britain to the late Joseph and W. Bettie (Casebolt) Gionfriddo. Paul is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Linda (Rulli) Gionfriddo and his loving daughter, Melanie Gionfriddo of East Haven. He is also survived by two sisters, Sharon Piekarski of New Hartford and Barbara Gionfriddo of Mesa AZ along with two nieces, Lynn Gastia and her husband, Robert and Lisa Dufour.
Paul was a loving and devoted family man. He was a retired employee of Stanley Black & Decker working as their financial manager. He was a proud USMC Staff Sergeant serving his country in the Vietnam War. He received his Master's Degree in Business from the University of Hartford. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Giants, Yankees and golf.
Family will receive mask wearing friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Burial will be private with full Military Honors at Green Lawn Cemetery in East Haven.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
