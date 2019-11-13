|
Johnson, Paul E.
Paul E. Johnson, age 99, a lifelong resident of West Haven, entered into rest on Veteran's day, Monday, November 11, 2019 at West River Healthcare Center in Milford. He was the beloved husband of the late Eleanor S. Johnson, with whom he had 61 beautiful years. He was born on March 15, 1920 to the late Ernest C. Johnson and Clara (Paquette) Johnson. Paul served in the Pacific with the United States Marine Corps from February 1942 until his honorable discharge in August 1945. As a proud Marine, it is serendipitous that he found peace on Veteran's Day. He was fiercely devoted to his family and his country. Paul spent his free time bowling at Woodlawn Duck Pin, and was an avid member of the West Shore Horseshoe Club. His favorite past-time was spending time with his family, who were his proudest accomplishment. He is survived by his children, Gail Johnson Thomas (David), Carol Johnson Luddy (Patrick), and David P. Johnson. He also leaves behind five grandchildren; Raymond (Karen) Thomas, Robyn Thomas Lisone (John), Shannon Luddy Krukar (Jonathan), Kevin (Aimee) Luddy, Katie Luddy McGrath (Denis), and twelve great-grandchildren; Corey, Joshua, Benjamin, Connor, Kylie, Dylan, Jade, Jayson, Gavin, Morgan, Clara, and Maddie. In addition to his wife Eleanor, Paul was preceded in death by two brothers; Gilbert Johnson and Ernest Johnson, Jr. Paul lived his entire life with humility and grace. He led by example, spoke kindly and honestly, and was respectful of everyone. Our family lost the physical presence of our biggest cheerleader, but we gained a guardian angel. We are all better because of you, and even luckier to have been loved by you. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm St., West Haven, on Friday, November 15th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 16 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church, 600 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. Interment will follow at Orange Center Cemetery in Orange with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd., Suite 102 PMB 609 Oceanside, CA 92057. To leave an online tribute or condolence, please visit
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 14, 2019