Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
600 Jones Hill Rd
West Haven, CT
Paul E. Sabo


1941 - 2020
Paul E. Sabo Obituary
Sabo, Paul E.
Paul E. Sabo, of West Haven, deacon emeritus, passed away on February 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sharon Daley, his children Michael (Dina) Sabo, Karen (Justin) McLeod, Susan Marshall, and Mark (Jennifer) Sabo, his grandchildren Zachary, Emily (Raymond), and Haley, his step-grandchildren Lindsey and Amelia, and his siblings Jack, Tom, Matt, Peigi, Sheila, and Barbara, who preceded him in death. Paul served in the Army and National Guard during the Vietnam era. He was well known and loved in Milford and West Haven for his Catholic ministry to countless families and his involvement as a youth sports coach.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Church on Friday, February 21 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the John Rigley Food Bank at St. Mary Church in Milford. To leave an online remembrance for Deacon Paul's family please visit
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 19, 2020
