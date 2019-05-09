Black, Paul Emmanuel

Paul Emmanuel Black, baby boy, of Ansonia, entered into eternal life on Monday, May 6, 2019 at his home. He was born on November 3, 2018, in New Haven, to Crystal Black of Ansonia and Clarence "Eric" Jackson Jr. of Derby. Loving brother of Aliyah Landino of Ansonia, Shea Jackson of Seymour, Ceri Jackson of Ansonia, Deja Jackson of Derby, Toney Jackson of Ansonia, and David Black of Ansonia. Also survived by paternal grandparents Clarence and Bonnie Jackson Sr. of Derby. He was predeceased by maternal grandparents Pamela Black and Lewis Jacobs; one uncle Sean Jackson; and two great-aunts Nancy and Annette "Net-Net" Black.

A Celebration of Baby Paul's life will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at New Beginnings Church of God, 101 Elizabeth Street, Derby at 11 a.m. Viewing in Church from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be at Pine Grove Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 10, 2019