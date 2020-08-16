Engelman, Dr. Paul

On Friday, August 14, 2020, Dr. Paul Engelman, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 59. Paul received his medical degree and practiced medicine in CT, OK and FL. He was known for his quick wit, bad jokes and love of helping others. He had a passion for the martial arts but was happiest sitting on a beach with the sand between his toes. Paul is survived by his wife Tammy and daughter Rachael, parents Robert J. and Sylvia B. Engelman and his sister Ellen Engelman Conboy. He is also survived by his niece, nephews and many cousins. At Paul's request, there will be no funeral service.



