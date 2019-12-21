|
Gambardella, Paul F.
Paul F. Gambardella of East Haven, formerly of North Branford, died Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Laura Cavallaro Gambardella. Paul was born in New Haven May 31, 1950 son of the late Andrew and Nellie Louise Gonzenbach Gambardella. He was the owner of Gambardella Cleaning for the past 46 years. He also had worked as a draftsman for 20 years at TPA Services in New Haven. He was a Mr. Fix-it who loved fixing things for his family and friends. He loved taking his 1976 Corvette Stingray to Corvette shows. Paul was a fan of NASCAR, the Giants and the Yankees. Besides Laura, Paul is survived by his children, Jessica (Tim) Arey of Woburn, MA, Jeffrey (Tracy) Gambardella of Branford, and Melissa (Joseph) Santacroce of New Rochelle, NY; his grandchildren, Jeffrey, Ava, Nicholas, Natasha, Christian, and Dominic; his brother Andrew (Vivian) Gambardella of East Haven, and his sister Veronica (Joe) Dowd of Murrells Inlet, SC.
His funeral will leave the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, Tuesday morning at 9:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Vincent DePaul Church of St. Pio of Petrelcina Parish, East Haven, at 10:00. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration @theaftd.org. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 22, 2019