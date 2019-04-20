Smith, Paul F.

Paul F. Smith, 84, of Mix Ave., Hamden passed away on April 17, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 58 years Genevieve T. "June" Santaniello Smith. Born in Gloversville, NY on December 22, 1934, son of the late Paul Smith and Anna Marie Dwyer Smith Calandrelli. Paul served his country faithfully in the US Air Force as a medic in the Korean War from 1952-1956 and was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant. Paul was an avid fan of UCONN women's basketball and the NY Giants. He is survived by his son Paul F. Smith, Jr. and his wife Gina of Wallingford and his two adoring grandchildren Paul F. Smith III (Monique) of Wallingford and Jaime Alexander (Dustin) of CA. He is also survived by his new great-granddaughter Riahlyne Genevieve Smith. Paul leaves several special nieces and nephews and his best buddy, his dog Bo. He was predeceased by his sister Shirley Silva.

Visiting hours will be Wednesday morning from 9:00am -10:15am in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl., New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church at 11:00. Burial with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Paul's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019