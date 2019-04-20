New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul F. Smith


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul F. Smith Obituary
Smith, Paul F.
Paul F. Smith, 84, of Mix Ave., Hamden passed away on April 17, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 58 years Genevieve T. "June" Santaniello Smith. Born in Gloversville, NY on December 22, 1934, son of the late Paul Smith and Anna Marie Dwyer Smith Calandrelli. Paul served his country faithfully in the US Air Force as a medic in the Korean War from 1952-1956 and was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant. Paul was an avid fan of UCONN women's basketball and the NY Giants. He is survived by his son Paul F. Smith, Jr. and his wife Gina of Wallingford and his two adoring grandchildren Paul F. Smith III (Monique) of Wallingford and Jaime Alexander (Dustin) of CA. He is also survived by his new great-granddaughter Riahlyne Genevieve Smith. Paul leaves several special nieces and nephews and his best buddy, his dog Bo. He was predeceased by his sister Shirley Silva.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday morning from 9:00am -10:15am in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl., New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church at 11:00. Burial with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Paul's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iovanne Funeral Home
Download Now