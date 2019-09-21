|
Sullivan, Paul F
Paul F. Sullivan, 74, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. He was the beloved husband to Joan Forte Sullivan. Paul was born Port Chester, New York and was the son of the late Francis and Alice Thompson Sullivan. He had worked for many years as a custodian for the North Haven Board of Education at Montowese Elementary School. At school he was always referred to as "Mr. Paul" by all the students and staff. Paul was an avid New York Mets fan, enjoyed UConn women's basketball, but most of all he loved spending time will his family whom he loved unconditionally. Father of Sean (Moira) Sullivan, Brian (Melissa) Sullivan and Lisa (Scott) Gallipoli. Grandfather of Molly, Charlotte, Emma and Mia. Brother of Rosemarie Tuschak, Christine O'Brien, Millard and Kenneth Sullivan.
The visiting hours will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 9:30. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 10:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance, 533 West Uwchlan Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335 or by visiting the website at www.curefa.org.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 22, 2019